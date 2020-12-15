Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking total number of infections in the country to 187,267, and fatalities to 622.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a further 674 fresh recoveries, shooting up overall recoveries to 165,023.
The new cases were revealed through 155,176 PCR tests that were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours.
The ministry voiced its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished a speedy recovery for those who are still under treatment.
The ministry urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.