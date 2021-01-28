Dubaii: The UAE on Thursday reported 3,966 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 293,052.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 168,781 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 267,024 after another 3,294 people received the all-clear.
Eight more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 819.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all