Dubai: Abu Dhabi: Another 3,407 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total COVID-19 infections in the country to 246,376, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Seven more fatalities from the deadly virus have been also reported, taking the UAE’s death toll to 733.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 3,168 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 218,988 of total recovered patients. This means that there are currently 26,655 active cases in the country.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 131,262 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.