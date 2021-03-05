Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 3,072 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced.
Ten more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,296.
A total of 242, 742 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries in the corresponding period is 2,026.
The total number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 389,304 while the total number of cases detected so far in UAE is 405,277.