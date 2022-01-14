Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 3,068 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 799,065, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,185. A total of 1,226 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 758,031.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 424,861 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly physical distancing protocols, wearing mask and sanitisation practices to ensure everyone’s safety.