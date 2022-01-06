Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline compared to yesterday’s cases of 2,708, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.
The newly detected cases bring the total cases in the country to 777,584, while the death toll remained unchanged at 2,170 as no new fatalities have been reported.
According to the latest update, 902 patients have full recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 750,156.
The new infections were identified after the ministry conducted 405,418 PCR tests across the country, as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden its scoop of tests.
The ministry wished patients a swift recovery, urging community members to cooperate with health authorities and continue abiding by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, wearing mask and sanitisation to ensure public health and everyone’s safety.