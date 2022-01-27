Abu Dhabi-The UAE reported 2,638 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths on Thursday, bringing the total infections in the country to 835,839 and total fatalities to 2,232
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the full recovery of 1,099 infected people, raising the total recoveries to 77,723.
They have fully recovered from the virus symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since they were admitted to hospitals.
The ministry said the new cases were detected after 528,426 PCR tests were conducted across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged the public to cooperate with relevant health bodies and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.