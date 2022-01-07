Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 2,627 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total cases in the country to 780,211, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced.
No fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll remained unchanged at 2,170.
According to the latest update, 930 patients have made full recovery, raising the overall recoveries to 751,086.
The new infections were identified after the ministry conducted 384,622 PCR tests across the country, as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden its scoop of tests.
The ministry wished patients a swift recovery, urging community members to cooperate with health authorities by continuing to follow precautionary measures, particularly physical distancing protocols, wearing mask and sanitisation practices to ensure everyone’s safety.