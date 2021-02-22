Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection 2,105 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 372,530.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 156,430 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 15 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,140.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 3,355 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 363,052 of total recovered patients.