Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,657 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 935,345.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, one person died of the coronavirus infection, taking the country’s death toll to 2,310. A total of 1,665 patients have also made full recovery, shooting the overall recoveries up to 915,857.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 312,752 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
The ministry offered condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and continue to abide by precautionary measures.