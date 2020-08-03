Dubai: The UAE has 164 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 61,163.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting 27,811 of additional COVID-19 tests.
Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, announced also during the media breifing that UAE has crossed 5 million tests.
While 248 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,863 in the UAE. Also 5949 active cases still recovering in the country.
The ministry has also confirmed that no new fatalities have been reported for the third day, leaving the current death toll at 351.