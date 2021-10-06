Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday confirmed the detection of as low as 156 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 216 fresh recoveries that were reported over the past 24 hours, signalling the UAE is on path to recovery and normalcy.
According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 298,908 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The newly detected cases brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 737,229, while death toll has now touched 2,107, and overall recoveries has shot up to 730,309.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.