Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,489 recoveries over the past 24 hours.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new infections were detected after conducting 287,544 PCR tests across the country.
This takes the total infections in the country to 644,114 and death tally to 1,847, while the recovered people have now touched 622,301.
The ministry expresses its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a swift recovery.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.