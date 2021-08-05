Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 1,508 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 1,463 recoveries.
According to the latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 167,804 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached 688,489, 1,967 deaths, and 665,593 recoveries.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.