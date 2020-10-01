Abu Dhabi: A total of 1158 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced. With this, the total number of cases reported in the UAE has become 95,348.
There were also 1,179 recoveries and two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic to 421.
Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the UAE now stands at 84,904. UAE has conducted 91, 234 tests in the last 24 hours, ministry has announced.