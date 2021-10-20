Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 112 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities and 138 fresh recoveries on Wednesday.
According to the latest coronavirus update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new cases were detected after 304,976 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached to 738,924, while death toll has now reached 2,124, and overall recoveries has climbed to 732,733.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities by abiding by precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety.