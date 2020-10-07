Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday announced that 1046 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting 111,882 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total confirmed infection cases in the country to 101,840, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in its latest update on coronavirus.
The virus has claimed onr more life in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 436.
The ministry also announced that 1,154 infected patients have fully recovered, pushing the overall recovered cases to 91,710.