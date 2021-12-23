Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 1,002 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 746,557, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll unchanged at 2,154, while 339 infected patients have made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 739,616.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 365,269 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.