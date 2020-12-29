Abu Dhabi: UAE has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world at 0.3 per cent, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a briefing on Tuesday.
The authority also confirmed that a few cases of the new COVID-19 variant that originated in the UK have been detected in the UAE.
In the last week, December 23 to 29, more than 900,000 tests were conducted nationwide, and the number of confirmed cases was 8,491. The rate of positive cases out of the total number of tests remains at a global low of 1 per cent.
The authority reaffirmed the need for residents to continue to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone, placing an emphasis on the continuity of the efforts of the health sector and its workers to contain the virus and limit its spread in the country.
NCEMA added in its tweets, "Thanks to the vision of our leadership, the UAE was a global example to follow in its response to the crisis, and it dealt with the epidemic using a holistic approach which contributed to limiting its spread and reducing its impact on all sectors of the state."