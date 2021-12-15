Abu Dhabi: The UAE has banned the entry of passengers from Congo and those who stayed there for 14 days before arriving in the UAE, starting from Friday, December 17, as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The travel update was announced by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority.
Travel restrictions have been imposed on travellers from Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.
Flights from the UAE to Congo will not be affected by the new travel rule. Also, flights will continue to Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.
According to the travel updates, passengers coming on direct national or foreign flights from Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia should present a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before arrival.
They will also have to conduct a PCR test upon arrival at the airport.
Passengers coming on transit flights should show a negative PCR test within 48 hours of their departure, rapid-PCR test conducted six hours before departing the airport in their main destination. They must conduct an additional PCR test six hours before departing the transit airport.