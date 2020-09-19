Dubai: The UAE has announced 809 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 84,242.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 103,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
It was also confirmed that one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 404.
Meanwhile, 722 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73,512 in the UAE.
There are a total of 10,326 active cases across the emirates.