Abu Dhabi: UAE announced 680 new coronavirus cases in a press briefing on Monday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 577 recoveries.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is 18,878, the ministry said.
Among the newly-detected cases are four families. The ministry explained that the families broke social-distancing norms and held Taraweeh prayers which led to them getting infected.
Three people died of COVID-19 complications, the ministry said. The total death toll in UAE is 201.
The fatalities are from different nationalities who suffered from chronic diseases that caused complications and led to their death.
Summary of the briefing that was held by Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the country's health sector, and Amna Al Dahhak, spokeswoman for the UAE Government.
- 26,763 new tests carried out
- 680 new infections, total cases now at 18,878
- 577 new recoveries, pushing the total to 5,381. The recovery percentage is now at 28.5 per cent.
- 3 deaths of different nationalities. The death toll is now at 201. The deaths were due to complications caused by COVID-19. 13,296 are still receiving treatment
- High number of cases are because some people are being reckless in implementing social-distancing measures despite efforts of health entities.
- Residents should avoid customs such as sharing food or giving food directly to needy. Better to donate to charities.