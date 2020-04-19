Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 479 people have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,781, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday.

Four more deaths from COVID-19 have been also confirmed for Gulf citizens and three Asians. They suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with coronavirus, which resulted in their death due to complications, the ministry revealed.

The total number of deaths now stand at 41.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 98 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,286 the total of those recovered from the virus in the UAE.

The new cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after conducting more than 23,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.