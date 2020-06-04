Paramedics store the swab sample at the SEHA drive through National Screening Center in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced 659 new coronavirus infections, 419 cases of recovery and 3 deaths, on Thursday.

This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 37018, while its death tally has risen now 273.

The ministry also announced that additional 419 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 19, 572.