Abu Dhabi: The UAE confirmed the detection of 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,504 new recoveries on Tuesday.
According to the latest coronavirus update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 234,765 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 685,462, while death toll has now touched 1,960, and overall recoveries have climbed to 662,660.
The ministry extended its sincerest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.