Abu Dhabi: Another 1,041 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the grand total of COVID-19 infections in the country to 98,801, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday. No new deaths from the novel virus have been reported, leaving the UAE’s death toll at 426.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,001 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 88,123 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 108,906 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.