Abu Dhabi: Another 491 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 41,990, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday.
One more death from coronavirus has also been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 288.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 815 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 26,761 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.