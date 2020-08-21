Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 66,193 after the Ministry of Health and Prevention recorded another 391 new cases in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
One more fatality from the novel virus has been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 370.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 143 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 58,296 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 82,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.