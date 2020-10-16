Dubai: Two shops in Dubai were given stern warnings by the Dubai Economy (DED) for not posting social distancing stickers inside their premises, the DED tweeted on Friday.
No shop was ordered closed nor given fines while 745 shops were found compliant of the health protocols, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) on Thursday.
The DED added it is conducting daily monitoring of commercial establishments across the emirate. The DED also called on everyone to report any violation of the prescribed health guidelines by using the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting www.consumerrights.ae.