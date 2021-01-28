Dubai: Following stringent inspections by authorities, two shops in Dubai were ordered closed, nine other businesses were handed fines and three more were issued stern warnings for violating COVID-19 health protocol, the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) tweeted on Thursday.
DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) unit has been conducting daily inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. The DED noted that violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops and establishments.
Strict monitoring
The DED said it will not tolerate any breach of rules and also urged the public to report any violation or harmful practises that they may come across, through the Dubai Consumer app available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.