Dubai: The Dubai Economy (DED) on Thursday issued fined three commercial establishments and gave stern warnings to 10 more shops for not adhering to coronavirus (COVID-19) health protocols, the DED tweeted on Thursday.
No business, however, was ordered closed and, based on the field inspection conducted on Wednesday, DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection reported 1,554 businesses were found compliant with the precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The DED earlier said: “Field inspectors from DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector continued their daily visits to open markets and shopping centres as the DED reiterated disciplinary actions will be enforced to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. The precautionary measures resulted in gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.”
The DED also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the UAE consumer rights website.