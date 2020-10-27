Dubai: At least seven businesses including gyms and retail stores, were given fines by the Dubai Economy (DED) for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines, including not wearing face masks and not practicing social distancing, the DED tweeted on Tuesday.
The DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection continued with its daily inspections on Monday and reported that no business was ordered closed and no other establishment received stern warning while 7656 businesses were found compliant with the precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19).
The DED also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.