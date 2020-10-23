Dubai: One shop in Dubai was given a stern warning for not placing adequate social distancing stickers at its premises, the Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Friday.
No business was ordered closed and no fine was issued as DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection reported 738 businesses were found compliant with the precautionary measures against COVID-19 during a field inspection conducted on Thursday.
The DED, however, reminded that inspectors will continue with their daily visits to open markets and shopping centres across Dubai to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. The DED also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.