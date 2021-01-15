Dubai: A total of nine commercial establishments in Dubai were given fines by Dubai Economy (DED) for not adhering to precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19, the DED announced on Friday.
The inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector also revealed 732 commercial establishments were fully compliant with the health protocols while the violating establishments included a sports supplies, document processing services, building material trading, workshop tools trading, mobile phone trading, general trading and gyms. No shop was ordered closed.
The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing. The establishments were mostly at open markets in Naif and Al Rigga and some shopping malls.
Daily inspections
Dubai Economy said it will continue its daily inspections and reiterated that any violation or malpractice that may be found during the inspections or reported by the public will not be tolerated.
The DED also urged the public to report any instance of non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.