Abu Dhabi: The emirate of Abu Dhabi has witnessed the launch of a real-world evidence (RWE) study that aims to offer critical real-world data on the safety and effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination, Evusheld, in protecting immunocompromised patients in the UAE from symptomatic COVID-19.

The study is one of the many fruits of the ‘Declaration of Collaboration’ that was signed last year between the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AstraZeneca.

The collaboration aims to further enhance research and development in health sciences and boost innovation in the healthcare sector as part of DoH’s strategy to increase patients’ access to quality healthcare services.

The EVOLVE Real World Evidence Study, which is expected to continue till the end of 2023 with up to 1,000 participants, is a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) hospital in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of DoH.

Abu Dhabi was among the first group of cities to receive the first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, long-acting antibody medication, to ensure the continuity of world-class care in the country.

Body of evidence

The multi-country, prospective observational study will support high-risk individuals across the UAE and broader Middle East and Africa region by building a body of evidence on how Evusheld may protect against the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to witness the fruits of our collaborative efforts that bring us together with partners from around the world to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for healthcare and an incubator for innovation in life sciences. Thanks to its advanced infrastructure, the emirate has been able to attract global partnerships with prestigious leaders in both the health and pharmaceutical sectors, those who chose Abu Dhabi as a leading destination to proceed with their innovative research projects.”

Risk not over

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, Chief Medical Officer, SKMC and EVOLVE study lead, said: “The risk of infection from COVID-19 is far from over, especially for immunocompromised and vulnerable populations. Real-world evidence is imperative to help us better understand how the virus is evolving and establish additional tools to protect those at a higher risk. Looking beyond the pandemic, this innovative study will complement regional efforts to improve the quality of healthcare, advance the digitisation of medical data and meet the growing demand for locally-derived clinical data that captures our unique demographics.”