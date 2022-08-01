Sharjah: University Hospital in Sharjah (UHS) on Monday announced it has achieved higher success rates in treating COVID-19 patients compared to the global average.
During the first quarter of 2022, the UHS received many critical COVID-19 patients over the age of 70, and it was able to achieve success rates that exceed the global average rates in intensive care units (ICUs).
“The death rate was 1.73 per cent of the admitted cases in general, including COVID-19 cases. As for the very critical cases, the death rate among them were expected to reach 61.31 per cent [globally] according to the SAPSII Score global criterion,” said Dr Mamoun Al Zubair, senior consultant of Intensive Care Medicine at UHS.
He added: “The medical staff at [UHS] was able, through the use of modern technologies, to follow up critical cases and treat patients with coronavirus infection until the death rate [fell to] 21.75 per cent, in general, while the death rate from severe cases of coronavirus represented 26.61 per cent of the total of very critical cases, according to the SAPSII Score criterion. This has qualified us to receive complex cases referred from governmental and private hospitals and deal with them with quality standards and health technologies.”
Dr Ali Obaid Al Ali, executive director and member of the board of trustees at UHS, said: “Attracting the most skilled medical cadres and providing the latest technology in the medical field are our top priorities, in implementation of strategic plans for the coming period, in accordance with health care requirements that comply with international standards.”