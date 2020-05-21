Increase means free testing will be provided to slew of different groups in UAE

Healthcare workers conduct coronavirus testing in Dubai's Naif district Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Under directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will boost its coronavirus testing capacity by 7,000 per day, it announced in the early hours of Thursday.

The increased testing was detailed in a series of tweets from Abu Dhabi Media Office, and means Seha will have capacity for more than 115,000 tests per week, an increase of 72 per cent.

The increase means free COVID-19 screening will be provided to:

UAE citizens

Domestic workers

People of determination

Pregnant women

Senior residents aged 50 or over

People with chronic disease or COVID-19 symptoms

People who have come into contact with coronavirus

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) will be opening five new drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi at Al Shamkha, Al Madina and Corniche; Al Masoudi and Al Dhaher in Al Ain City; and 1 in Dubai’s City Walk.

AHS will also increase the operating hours of drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from five days a week to six. Al Dhafra Hospitals, a Seha healthcare facility, has also launched three new centres in Silaa, Mirfa and Liwa.