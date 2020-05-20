1 of 12
Jude 5, and Zofia 4, play in their pajamas outside their door at home while their mom, Katharine, looks out from her door while on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Katharine was furloughed and has taken advantage of the extra time her leave from work has given her. She contacted "Safer Places", a women's refuge from domestic violence and has organized donations to the organization from all the neighbors.
Jessica Pendergast listens to concert cellist Clare O'Connell and her husband Dom Shovelton offer an impromptu concert from their front door in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Cristopher Talbot-Ponsonby, a lifetime resident of Berkhamsted, England, looks out of his window during the coronavirus outbreak Thursday, April 2, 2020. Before he retired from working in the English Heritage office he photocopied some records that show the street where he lives appeared on the surveyors maps around 1908.
Ellie Davis looks out from her living room window surrounded by posters she made to thank the National Health Service in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ellie who is in her last year at primary, is now homeschooling as all schools closed due to coronavirus pandemic. She hopes to get back to school before the end of the summer term to celebrate finishing primary school with her classmates.
Isaac Skelding stands outside his front door as the neighbor's cat looks inside his house in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Meg Johnson-Jones, right, who is painting a mural to acknowledge workers in the National Health Service looks at Ivy shake her paw with her dad Mat Seymour, a fireman, at the back of their house in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Clare O'Connell, a Concert cellist and her husband Dom Shovelton, a composer, offer an impromptu concert from their front door as neighbors flocked to listen while observing social distancing on the street in Berkhamsted, London, Saturday, May, 2, 2020.
Astrid 5, and Martha 3, enjoy a scoot along their home's alley and a little freedom during the Easter holidays in Berkhamsted, England, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Matt Leuw, their dad, recently recovered from the coronavirus and self isolated at home. Rachel, their mom, works as a program manager at the NHS Royal Free Hospital.
Catherine and Lloyde embrace in Berkhamsted, England, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The couple are happy to be reunited after a long month separation when Lloyde, who had been visiting Los Angeles for work, was caught up in the lockdown and unable to travel back home.
Neighbors gather to play "We'll meet again" for a socially distant concert during Victory in Europe Day celebrations during the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, May 8, 2020. As the coronavirus lockdown tightened and people shut their doors, neighbors began introducing themselves to one another online, building a community on the street.
Kirsty, husband Dennis, Sophie, 8, and George, 6, enjoy a Carlton family favorite game of Twister in Berkhamsted, England, Friday, April 10, 2020.
Nanette Street looks out her window as she remains home observing lockdown guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak in Berkhamsted, England, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Unable to go out she has been baking and sewing scrub bags for frontline health workers at home.
