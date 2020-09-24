Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) has imposed fines on 24 business establishments and warned five shops for not placing social distancing stickers at their premises and the failure of their staff to wear face masks, the DED announced on Thursday.
The DED has imposed the penalties as part of its intensified campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19. Its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department has also conducted on Wednesday stringent assessment of business establishments across Dubai and found 655 shops were compliant with the health protocols. Earlier, the DED said shops can deny entry to customers violating COVID-19 guidelines. The DED will also look at any consumer complaint related to denial of entry at establishments in Dubai. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it, the DED underlined.
See more
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of foggy weather in the UAE
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Mumbai Indians in pictures
- COVID-19: UAE announces new protocols for weddings, funerals, social events
- In Pictures: Learn how to make a sofa or a bed at a traditional furniture factory in Sharjah
The DED added it is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. It also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting its website.