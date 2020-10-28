Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces precautionary guidelines for social gatherings and celebrations on Friday.
The committe issued a statement explaining that with the upcoming seasons of celebrations and social gatherings such as Halloween, Diwali and other festivities, it is of utmost importance that the public strictly adheres to the precautionary measures outlined by authorities.
It added:
- Maintain physical distance, use face masks. The community is advised to avoid crowded places and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by concerned authorities including maintaining physical distancing and using face masks.
- People at risk should be extra cautious. Elderly people and individuals with chronic conditions are advised not to attend social functions.
- Preventive measures to be followed. Individuals attending gatherings, and establishments organising the celebrations, can avoid violations and other penalties by abiding by the precautionary measures.
The health authority said: "The health and safety of the community is a top priority- please strictly follow preventive protocols and safeguards in place to protect all community members from any health risks."