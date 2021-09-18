Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective from tomorrow, September 19. However, those with positive cases must still continue to wear a wristband.
The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.
The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by health-care systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the attorney-general.
Read more
- Abu Dhabi entry rules for UAE travel: No COVID-19 test required to enter Abu Dhabi from September 19
- No heart health checks in two years for more than half of UAE respondents surveyed
- SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal
- COVID-19: More than 80% of UAE population fully vaccinated, ministry confirms
The committee has urged all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to the precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.