Dubai: A total of 68.1 per cent of the UAE population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Saturday.
A total of 78,028 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 16,341,613 doses, the NCEMA tweeted. The distribution rate of the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 165.23 doses per 100 people. In terms of percentages of 77.6 per cent of the population have received their first dose and 68.1 per cent have been fully vaccinated, the NCEMA said.