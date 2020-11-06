Dubai: A total of 20 business establishments in Dubai received stern warnings from the Dubai Economy (DED) for not placing social distancing posters at their shops, the DED tweeted on Friday.
The DED, however, did not order any shop closed and no other establishments were given fines; while a total of 649 businesses in Dubai were found compliant with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector on Thursday.
The DED reiterated that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its field inspections. Daily visits to open markets and shopping centres across Dubai will continue to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. The DED also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.