Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) has continued with its intensified inspections of commercial establishments across the emirate and announced on Tuesday that it has imposed fines on 10 commercial establishments and warned 11 shops for violating health and safety guidelines.
No shop, however, was ordered closed. The DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) found 643 commercial establishments fully compliant with the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures.
The DED has repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward despite the pandemic threat. The DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.