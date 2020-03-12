Image Credit: Pankaj sharma/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE offices of a US consultancy firm have confirmed to Gulf News that a second employee at the agency has contracted the coronavirus following direct contact with an employee who travelled into the UAE from Austria. Their office, which is based in JLT, has been temporarily closed since Wednesday and has since been deep-cleaned.

Gulf News received a statement from Edelman’s CEO Omar Qirem over email which said, “Following the news that an employee in the Middle East tested positive for COVID-19, we have asked the colleagues who came into direct contact with that employee to be tested. We can confirm that an additional colleague has now tested positive.”

Both employees are currently receiving treatment from healthcare professionals.

“To reiterate, the health and safety of our employees is our priority. That is why we have implemented working from home procedures; are following global best practices from the WHO and CDC; have deep cleaned our offices; and are working alongside the relevant authorities to protect our staff.”