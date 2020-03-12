The UAE Embassy in New Delhi has implemented instructions as issued by Indian government

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in New Delhi announced on Thursday that all UAE national are cautioned against travelling to India following precautionary measures set by the Indian government.

Indian expats in the UAE have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel, including to their home country, after the Indian government issued a new advisory to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the UAE Embassy urged citizens already present in India to register with the Twajudi services, and contact the mission at +91 81819 11111.

“The UAE embassy in India calls on UAE citizens to avoid travelling to the Republic of India at the present time, in implementation of the instructors issued by the Indian government,” it said.

“All foreigners holding Indian visas of all kinds will be barred from entering India until further notice as a precautionary measure taken by the Indian government to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The Government of India had suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11.