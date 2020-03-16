Appointment only, no staying in waiting areas and face masks at all times

Picture for illustrative purposes - Dubai Salons and personal care centres given strict guidelines Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai has laid out guidelines for salons and personal care centres as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from Dubai Municipality read, “Dubai Municipality calls on all salons/personal care centres in Dubai to comply with the following starting 15th March 2020 till further notice:

“All customers have to take an appointment prior to visit. Waiting areas are to be closed permanently (customers are not allowed to be in the waiting area to limit the number of people inside the salon.)

“All newspapers, magazines and brochures to be removed.

“Only disposable cups to be used for servicing tea or coffee.

“No entry for any customer with flu symptoms.

“Warning face masks for any kind of service is mandatory.