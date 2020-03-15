Move is a precautionary measure and until the end of March

Dubai: All massage parlours and spas in Dubai to suspend their activities with immediate effect from Sunday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Media office said that in line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development directs all establishments licensed to operate massage centers and spas to suspend their activities from Sunday March 15 till the end of March as part of precautionary measures against COVID 19.