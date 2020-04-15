14 centers have opened across the UAE for quick and easy results

A medical staffer obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: More than 3,000 people have visited COVID-19 drive-thru test centres in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman over the past two days, according to Abu Dhabi Health Services Company SEHA.

National screening centres in Dubai’s Port Rashid and Al khawaneej conducted 1,487 tests on Sunday and Monday.

SEHA said 778 tests were done in Sharjah and 912 in Ajman over the same period.

The total number of tests in all three emirates reached 3,177 tests.

Centres were built by SEHA on the orders of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, following the success of the first facility at Zayed Sports City.

The drive-thru centre in Port Rashid is staffed by 40 qualified medical, nursing, technical and administrative workers who have been trained to test drive-through patients in less than five minutes.

The UAE has been extremely proactive in the battle to curb COVID-19 and the drive-thru style, so synonymous with grabbing fast food, will now enable people to grab quicker results in the bid to stay safe.

To book a COVID-19 test, people must call 8001717 or use the Seha mobile app. Priority will be given to those with symptoms, the elderly, pregnant women and those who suffer from chronic diseases. Precautionary examinations cost Dh370, and payment is processed through the Seha app.