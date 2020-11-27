Abu Dhabi: The Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) will focus on new research capabilities to study and understand COVID-19 and its trends in the UAE, the hospital has announced.
The research, which is being funded by a $10 million (Dh36.7 million) grant from Citi, will support UAE healthcare efforts to study the viral disease that has initiated a global pandemic. It will focus specifically on local COVID-19 infection patterns.
Facilitated by the grant, a number of dedicated staff has already been hired for the project. In addition, a new cohort of staff, consisting of senior physician-scientists and their teams, will also be developed, including Emiratis serving as trainees and residents. The teams will drive new research, innovation and education, contributing to CCAD’s role as a leading academic research centre.
“As part of our mission to serve the community, CCAD is focused on clinical excellence, education and research. With the support of Citi, we were able to boost our research excellence to complement our medical education capabilities, enhance our innovation footprint, and ultimately improve the quality of care delivered to our patients,” said Dr. Murat Tuzcu, chief academic officer at the hospital.
Citi’s donations are part of a $100 million (Dh367 million) commitment by the bank and the Citi Foundation in support of COVID-19-related community relief efforts around the world.